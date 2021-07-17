New Set Of Emojis Including MultiRacial Handshake and Low Battery in New Update

Today is World Emoji Day and users can start looking forward to a new set of emoji coming to both Android and iOS. The new set of Emoji 14.0 is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year or in early 2022. iOS 15 public beta testers are already getting a preview of the emojis which include a pregnant man and a multiracial handshake.

In the draft set, users can also see a saluting face, a low battery emoji, a biting lip and something that has become quite common, the heart hand hand emoji. Users will be in for quite a treat with a wide range of new emojis including a face with a hand over the mouth, a face with a peeking eye, a melting face and one with eyes open.

The emojis are however subject to approval on September 2021 before the official rollout thereafter.

The Emoji Day is marked around the world and a report from researchers at ADOBE showed that the ‘laugh out loud’😂 emoji is officially the word’s most popular emoji. In second place is the ‘thumbs up’ emoji 👍 followed by the ‘red heart’ emoji ❤️ In fourth and fifth place are the ‘wink and kiss’ emoji😘 and the ‘sad face with a tear’ 😢emoji respectively

