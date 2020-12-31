New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Fires All CECs On His First Day In Office

Amos Nyaribo, the new Nyamira boss has sent home all members of the County Executive Committee a day after assuming office.

Nyaribo was sworn in on Tuesday to replace the late Governor John Nyagarama who died on December 18 aged 74.

This writer understands that on the governor’s first day in office which was on Wednesday, Nyaribo sacked all the Nyamira County’s 10 CECs and asked them to handover immediately.

Read: Amos Nyaribo Sworn In As Nyamira County’s Second Governor

CECs are appointees of a governor and Nyaribo’s move didn’t come as a surprise as it’s within his rights to keep Nyagarama’s team or hire his own.

The new county boss, who served under Nyagarama as Deputy Governor for seven years, is expected to announce the appointment of a Deputy Governor within a period of 14 days from the day he assumed office.

Read Also: Nyamira Governor Nyagarama Accused Facilitating Fleecing Of Funds Through Top County Officials

All eyes are now on Nyaribo, who differed with the late Nyagarama on many issues ranging from corruption to appointment of county officials, with residents expecting him to clean up his former boss’ misdoings.

Nyagarama, who passed on at the Nairobi Hospital, was laid to rest on Thursday, December 24.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu