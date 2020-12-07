New Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo Assumes Office Despite Court Order

The newly recruited Nairobi Hospital CEO assumed his new office at 5 AM on Monday despite the sacked CEO Allan Pamba obtaining a court order which blocked the assumption of office of the new CEO until his case was heard and determined.

According to sources within the senior management team, the new CEO was introduced to them by the board and employees ordered to accord him necessary support and cooperation.

Nairobi Hospital has seen protracted leadership wrangles since the previous CEO Gordon Odundo initiated various measures and development projects.

The trustees running the institution are said to be angling themselves and firms associated with them to benefit from lucrative tenders.

James Nyamongo who had one of the shortest stints at National Oil Corporation of Kenya, assumes the Nairobi Hospital’s leadership role with some board members saying they were not aware of the recruitment.

The hospital recently partnered with United Nations (UN) Office in Nairobi to set up a 160-bed Coronavirus treatment facility that will cater to UN staff and family members in Africa.

After Gordon Odundo, Nairobi Hospital sacked Allan Pamba as board members fought over lucrative insurance deals.

