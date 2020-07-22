New MacBook Pro A First In Environmentally Friendly Hardware As Apple Forges Towards Carbon Free Production

The 16-inch MacBook Pro will be the first hardware to use a low carbon aluminium as Apple endeavours to become 100 per cent carbon neutral across the entire company.

The company is already working with Aluminium suppliers on carbon-free processing and the 16-inch MacBook Pro demonstrates Apple’s commitment as they forge a be more environmentally friendly laptop.

“Apple today unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.” The company said in a Press Release.

As a way of tackling emission of carbon during the production process, the company is engaging suppliers on a carbon-free smelting process. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the first beneficiary of the new technology.

“Apple is supporting the development of the first-ever direct carbon-free aluminium smelting process through investments and collaboration with two of its aluminum suppliers. Today the company is announcing that the first batch of this low carbon aluminum is currently being used in production intended for use with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.” The Press Release further read.

As Apple continues to adapt to the new technology, customers will start noticing the change with the MacBook Pro, and thereafter the rest of the MacBook Range and eventually, the entire Mac Family. However, the switch is gradual with no clear dates set, and customers cannot specify that they want a certain product with newer materials. However, lovers of Mac should be content that the company is inching forward.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the last new MacBook not offering one of Intel’s tenth generation CPUs. Both MacBook Po and MacBook Air were refreshed to Intel’s current tech in the first half of this year. An update to the 16-inch machine from the current ninth generation chipset is already looming.

