New Low As Kenya Records 48 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Kenya has confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours as the tally now stands at 36,205. This was after 1,081 samples were tested.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi further announced that 2 more patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll is now at 624.

Consequently, 176 patients have recovered from the virus, the number of recoveries is now at 23,243. 45 of the recoveries were from home-based care while 131 from various hospital facilities.

Of the new cases recorded, 31 were male and 17 were female. The youngest was 12 years old while the oldest is aged 75 years.

Mwangangi further reiterated the need to maintain social distance, wear masks and avoiding physical contact despite recording low COVID-19 cases.

For instance, she mentioned the trend that is currently back where people are holding public gatherings and using handshakes as a form of greeting.

