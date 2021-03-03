New Jubilee Deputy SG Kutuny Says He Won’t Hesitate To Endorse Ruto’s Ouster

Newly appointed Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny has said that he will not hesitate to support a motion to kick out Deputy President William Ruto from the ruling party over perceived disloyalty to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kutuny, a former Ruto ally, said although he is not aware of any plans to oust the DP, who has declared his intentions to succeed President Kenyatta, he supports removal of Jubilee members undermining the Head of State.

Ruto is Jubilee’s deputy party leader.

“At the moment I am not aware of any plans to remove the Deputy President. I have not been at the centre stage of party matters. I do not want to speculate more on what the party has been having and what the party organ has been working on,” Kutuny, who doubles up as Member of Parliament for Cherangany, told The Star.

“I am not aware of any disciplinary action (against Ruto) though I am in agreement with those who are saying that we need to crack the whip on these people who have been deliberately undermining the party leader’s efforts.”

Kutuny, who fell out with Ruto after the 2013 General Elections which he lost, was appointed Jubilee deputy SG on Monday, replacing Soi MP Caleb Kositany, a perceived Jubilee rebel.

Kositany is DP Ruto’s right-hand man and has often accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of not only sidelining Ruto but also persecuting his supporters.

The Soi MP is the latest victim of a Jubilee purge targeting Ruto allies.

His ouster had been anticipated after months of clashing with his boss Raphael Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe.

The Jubilee VC had last week while appearing on KTN News threatened to kick Kositany out by Monday after the latter supported the newly-formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and said he will not defend his seat on the Jubilee ticket in the 2022 polls.

And true to his word the deputy SG was removed unceremoniously in what Tuju said was a decision by the Jubilee party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

Murathe, during the last Thursday interview, also indicated that plans are underway to kick DP Ruto out of Jubilee.

Murathe said there is a plot to kick the DP out of the residence but remained cagey on how it will be done.

“The eviction at the Hutsler mansion is loading. That one you can take to the bank,” said Murathe, who is considered among the decision-makers in the political outfit.

He noted that an exit clause will come into play over a breach of a coalition agreement between the Jubilee Party and the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR) which was renamed to UDA. The party is associated with the second in command and is seen as a vehicle he will use in the 2022 race to State House.

“With the exit clause, the eviction party of the DP from the hustler mansion in Karen is loading. That you can take to the bank,” he said.

Asked whether Ruto’s removal from the residence would be through impeachment, Murathe said, “Whether it will be an impeachment or any other way, you can be sure he is getting evicted soon.”

In his interview with the local publication, Kutuny indicated that rebels should not be spared.

“We have experienced people who are undermining the party from within. We have had people who are good in name-calling instead of looking for solutions and at the same time popularising the party,” he said.

“What we have been seeing from these leaders is a deliberate plan to destroy the party from within and that is the reason why action was taken against them.”

He vowed to work hard to rebuild the once-vibrant party.

