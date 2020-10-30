New High As 1,185 Test Positive for COVID-19, 17 Succumb

Kenya has recorded a new high as 1,185 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. This was after a sample of 9,851 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 53,797.

On a sad note, 17 have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 981.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that the youngest case to have contracted the virus is an 11-month old baby while the oldest is aged 93.

272 patients have recovered, 203 from the home-based care program, and 69 from various hospital facilities across the country.

Currently, 1,119 patients have been admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 4,440 are on home-based care.

41 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen and not in the ICU, while 15 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The CS who is in Mombasa County for the Health Sector Intergovernmental Forum on Universal Health Coverage further reiterated on the need to wear masks and follow precautionary measures that have been outlined by the Health Ministry.

“A mask is part of your dress code and you have to make sure you wear your mask at all times. The mask is like your underwear,” he said.

COVID-19 cases have continued to surge in the country with counties recording higher numbers. In Kakamega for instance, Mumias Level 4 hospital is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients leading to a crisis.

