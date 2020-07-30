Here Are New Features In Latest Firefox Android Version

Firefox team has redesigned its Android browser known as “Fenix”. The new updated version comes with a lot of changes to enhance the browsing experience.

With this update, Firefox’s stable channel on Google Play Store jumps from v68 to v79 and include a year’s worth of updates for the browser all at once. The updated version uses the same codebase from the beta versions of Firefox on Android, as well as pulling over the redesigned UI.

Among the changes, you will notice include the more modern design and some quality-of-life changes. You can now move the address bar to the bottom of the screen, which is a more comfortable placement for may users compared to its traditional location at the top.

Among the new features are

The new tabs tray

You can now perform voice searches from the address bar.

Icon now shows up in the address bar when Reader mode is available.

More add-on support

There are also updates to some existing features

Enhanced Tracking Protection is set to Strict by default.

by default. You can now sort your logins by name or last-used date.

The only real downside to the latest updated Mozilla version is the limited extension support. The feature has undergone a considerable downgrade. In comparison, v68 supported thousands of extensions while v79 only supports a handful. These are

uBlock Origin

Dark Reader

HTTPS Everywhere

Privacy Badger

NoScript Security Suite

Decentraleyes

Search by Image

YouTube High Definition

Privacy Possum

Hopefully, this gets fixed over time as developers update their extensions and add-ons.

