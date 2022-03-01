New Details Emerge On DP Ruto’s Fan Abducted, Killed After Karen Visit

New details have emerged regarding the last days of a youthful politician who was found murdered weeks after visiting Deputy President William Ruto at the Karen residence in Nairobi.

Joseph Ochieng, popularly known as Obude, was abducted on Saturday, February 19, Dagoretti North, Nairobi. His badly mutilated body was found dumped in a river in Othaya, Nyeri County, on Wednesday, February 23.

The family of Obude now says the deceased had expressed fears for his life before the abduction.

Police have dismissed claims that Obude died at the hands of security agents.

Earlier, there were claims that the ardent supporter of Ruto and the ‘hustler’ nation, was bundled into a Probox by men believed to be police officers at around 3pm in Kawangware before his body was recovered hundreds of kilometres away from his home.

The police confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

However, the deceased’s mother, Selina Atieno Masawa, says she won’t pursue the matter further.

In an interview with a local daily, Atieno suggested that the police know what happened to his son.

She claims the officers have been reluctant on probing the matter.

“It is painful that I have lost a dear son. But I am glad that the body was found and I can give him a decent send-off. I fear for my life and will not pursue the matter with the authorities,” she said.

The mother made it clear that she was not happy with how the police handled the family when they reported the incident at Muthangari Police Station.

“It was quite clear the police knew his whereabouts and were not keen on investigating,” she added.

“We went and reported the matter at Muthangari Police Station but we did not get much help. We then decided to report the matter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA ).”

