New Dates For Harambee Stars International Assignments Released

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set new dates for Harambee Stars’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifiers that had been postponed owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be an international window for friendly matches between October 5, and October 13, 2020.

Matchday 3 and four of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers, where Harambee Stars was scheduled to face Comoros, home and away, will be played between November 9, and November 17, 2020.

Matchdays 5 and 6, against Egypt at home and Togo away, have been slated between March 22, and March 30, 2021.

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, where Kenya has been pitted against Mali, Uganda, and Rwanda, will be played between May 2021 and November 2021.

Also Read: How Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi settles on the best

Full Schedule

National Associations International Window – 5-13 Oct 2020

Match Day 3&4 (Total AFCON 2021) – 9-17 Nov 2020

Match Day 5&6(Total AFCON 2021) -22-30 Mar 2021

Match Day 1&2 (FIFA WC 2022) – 31 May – 15 Jun 2021

Match Day 3&4 (FIFA WC 2022) – 30 Aug – 7 Sep 2021

Match Day 5&6 (FIFA WC 2022) – 4 – 12 Oct 2021

Knock-out Matches (FIFA WC 2022) – 8 – 16 Nov 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu