New COVID-19 Guidelines Forbid Mama Mbogas From Chopping Veggies For Customers

Your favourite fresh farm produce seller or mama mbogas as they are popularly known, will no longer chop vegetables for you.

In new ministry of health COVID-19 guidelines, the mama mbogas have been directed to sell their produce whole to contain the spread of the virus.

Traders and hawkers will also be required to ensure the recommended 1.5 metres social distance is maintained in their respective work places.

Those in the Jua Kali sector will henceforth ensure distance between the artisans with no shared tools. In case tools are shared, they will have to be decontaminated.

Barbershops and salons have also been urged to maintain distance between their clients. They will be forced to leave one work station open between customers.

The number of clients allowed into the premises will also be limited.

Restaurant and eatery owners have been asked to ensure that their employees rotate between shifts to reduce the number of staff in the establishment at any given time.

They will also have to make transport arrangements for the staff so as to avoid use of public transport.

Business owners have been urged to keep track of their customers for easier contact tracing.

They have also been instructed to keep windows open at all times, surface cleaned at least 3 to 4 times daily and avoid cash transactions.

These new guidelines might be in preparation for the much anticipated reopening of the economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to reopen the economy on June 6 but declined, noting that the consequences could have been detrimental.

Kenya has so far confirmed 3,727 positive cases of COVID-19 with 1,286 recoveries and 104 fatalities.

