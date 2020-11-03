New Bill To Do Away With Parking Fees In Hospitals

The Senate has proposed a new bill that will see parking fees in all public and private hospitals scrapped, if it becomes law.

The bill moved by Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali will see hospitals stop charging entry and parking fees on individuals seeking treatment.

“Charging entry fees amounts to double taxation as the motorists who would have paid the parking fees will still pay for the services they seek. Access to hospitals, educational institutions and other places offering essential services might be hindered due to exorbitant parking fees levied on motorists,” Mr Ali says in the notice of motion.

Currently, most hospitals charge what they term as “affordable fees”, which is billed per hour the least being Ksh100.

Th bill also touches on all other facilities that provide public services, as they will be required to provide free parking to their clients.

The Nairobi County Assembly had a similar bill, but it is yet to be effected.

The move will come as a great relief for taxi drivers, who have to pay for parking fees whenever they are hired to take patients to hospitals.

