Never Give Up! Sprinter Omanyala Gives Tips on Success

Ferdinand Omanyala. [Courtesy]

Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala has a word for those working to succeed like him: “never give up.”

A former Rugby player, Omanyala is currently the national and Africa record holder in the 100M.

His heroics has continued to capture the attention of the nation and beyond with more youngsters now taking up the sports.

“They call it Omanyala mania. His success has brought many people who had been wasting their talents at home and pursuing other things. Hopefully, we’ll get five or six athletes who are as good as he is. Already there are signs that a number of young sprinters are going to break into elite zone,” sprint coach Stephen Mwaniki told Mozzartbet Sport.

One such prospect is Tyson Juma, who after recovering from an injury, has managed to clock 10.05 seconds.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

