Never Give Up! Sprinter Omanyala Gives Tips on Success

Sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala has a word for those working to succeed like him: “never give up.”

NEVER GIVE UP because success does not come overnight. It takes times. pic.twitter.com/m0kdyqq1Z4 — Ferdinand Omurwa OMANYALA (@Ferdiomanyala) March 9, 2022

A former Rugby player, Omanyala is currently the national and Africa record holder in the 100M.

His heroics has continued to capture the attention of the nation and beyond with more youngsters now taking up the sports.

“They call it Omanyala mania. His success has brought many people who had been wasting their talents at home and pursuing other things. Hopefully, we’ll get five or six athletes who are as good as he is. Already there are signs that a number of young sprinters are going to break into elite zone,” sprint coach Stephen Mwaniki told Mozzartbet Sport.

One such prospect is Tyson Juma, who after recovering from an injury, has managed to clock 10.05 seconds.

Trained for 7 months but ended up in a life-threatening situation, moving on to athletics he's lowered his personal best to 10.05 seconds. Is he the next Omanyala? Is he a 100m threat?🤔

Watch live today at 3.00PM exclusively on our YouTube Page.https://t.co/7jGEEwuygv pic.twitter.com/0P11rMuPgl — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) March 11, 2022

