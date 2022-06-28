in NEWS, SPORTS

Netizens Worried About Boxing Legend Conjestina Achieng’s Well-being

Boxing legend Conjestina Achieng

Kenyans are concerned about boxing legend Conjestina Achieng’s well-being after her recent photos surfaced online.

In photos shared on social media, Conjestina was captured looking sick and malnourished wearing loosely fitting clothes.

According to reports on social media, she is now a street girl who survives by begging on the streets of Siaya.

This is not the first time the boxing legend’s well-being has created an uproar on social media despite being celebrated for great sportsmanship in the country.

In an incident last year, Conjestina torched her house in Gem, Yala citing frustrations.

Read : Frustrated Conjestina Achieng Torches House

The 43-year-old former WIBF Middleweight champion has been in and out of mental facilities without her condition improving.

In January 2011, Conjestina’s father sent an appeal to Kenyans to help him take her to the hospital after her behavior deteriorated from the norm.

According to the father, Conjestina had removed her son from school, set ablaze all her boxing gear and disposed of all the equipment from her gymnasium, which she had opened in 2009.

She was admitted to the Mathari hospital in Nairobi which specializes in mental health care. She was later released.

Read Also: Latest Photos of Recovering Conjestina Achieng’ Emerge

There have been several other efforts including one by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to rehabilitate her without much change.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

