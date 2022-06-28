Netizens Worried About Boxing Legend Conjestina Achieng’s Well-being

Kenyans are concerned about boxing legend Conjestina Achieng’s well-being after her recent photos surfaced online.

In photos shared on social media, Conjestina was captured looking sick and malnourished wearing loosely fitting clothes.

According to reports on social media, she is now a street girl who survives by begging on the streets of Siaya.

It's So sad to see former champion Conjestina in this state. Begs the question, What is the importance of flying the Kenyan Flag? 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 The Sports Ministry should have a department/committee of National sportsmen welfare or something like that. pic.twitter.com/HaagdD29AF — Harry Githaiga (@Hk_githaiga) June 28, 2022

This is not the first time the boxing legend’s well-being has created an uproar on social media despite being celebrated for great sportsmanship in the country.

In an incident last year, Conjestina torched her house in Gem, Yala citing frustrations.

The 43-year-old former WIBF Middleweight champion has been in and out of mental facilities without her condition improving.

In January 2011, Conjestina’s father sent an appeal to Kenyans to help him take her to the hospital after her behavior deteriorated from the norm.

According to the father, Conjestina had removed her son from school, set ablaze all her boxing gear and disposed of all the equipment from her gymnasium, which she had opened in 2009.

She was admitted to the Mathari hospital in Nairobi which specializes in mental health care. She was later released.

There have been several other efforts including one by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to rehabilitate her without much change.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Its hard to believe that this is Conjestina Achieng', the reknown boxing champion, who was once the pride of the country just like Kipchoge Keino. Why should the government wait until she dies so that they can give her a state burial.

This is so perturbing and heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/sJkf92Uvnb — ART_HUB (@veak_arts) June 28, 2022

Conjestina Achieng is atypical case of failure is an orphan whereas success has many fathers. Today Conje is like a leper being avoided by almost every body. In his hey days everyone wanted a selfie with the legend — KÎRÛGï (@Jeremy_njenga) June 28, 2022

Conjestina Achieng, a woman of stunning boxing skills, she was fun to watch, she was determined to always win against any opponent. Then tables turn on her, illness we cannot blame anyone on. She still remains a kenyan hero! — Hon. Reinhard Nyabinda (@HonReinhard02) June 28, 2022

Whatever happened to Conjestina Achieng should never happen to any athlete… From flying choppers, sharing a table with the president, shoulders with the mighty to this? One day someone should tell us what really happens because, hapana. pic.twitter.com/bAuvKlsifY — Francis Muindi. 🇰🇪 (@FrancisMuindy) June 28, 2022

But hii story ya conjestina ni very discouraging moreso kama we ni athlete. The government binned her hivo tu 💔 — MSWAKI (@itsPinocchiooo) June 27, 2022

