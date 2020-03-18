Netizens Surprised After Taking A Sneak Peek Into Brookhouse School Computer Lab (Photos)

Pictures of a computer laboratory at Brookhouse International School took netizens by surprise.

The state-of-the-art lab is well kept with every student at their work station.

If you attended a public school, secondary or otherwise, you at some point had to wait in line for your colleagues.

The Brookhouse students, unlike those in public schools can be seen using Mac computers.

It is no secret that parents pay top dollar for their children to go to this school.

For example, annual fees for children aged between 2-18 years averages at Ksh2,030,000.

A report by International Schools Database showed that Nairobi hosts some of the most expensive international schools with fees hitting a Sh2.89 million ($28,479) high per year.

Out of the six African cities surveyed, Nairobi had the highest average fee as well as the most expensive fees charged, with Cairo coming in second.