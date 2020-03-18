in ENTERTAINMENT

Netizens Surprised After Taking A Sneak Peek Into Brookhouse School Computer Lab (Photos)

Pictures of a computer laboratory at Brookhouse International School took netizens by surprise.

The state-of-the-art lab is well kept with every student at their work station.

If you attended a public school, secondary or otherwise, you at some point had to wait in line for your colleagues.

Brookhouse school
Brookhouse International School’s computer lab. [Courtesy]
The Brookhouse students, unlike those in public schools can be seen using Mac computers.

It is no secret that parents pay top dollar for their children to go to this school.

For example, annual fees for children aged between 2-18 years averages at Ksh2,030,000.

Brookhouse school
Brookhouse International School’s computer lab. [Courtesy]
A report by International Schools Database showed that Nairobi hosts some of the most expensive international schools with fees hitting a Sh2.89 million ($28,479) high per year.

Out of the six African cities surveyed, Nairobi had the highest average fee as well as the most expensive fees charged, with Cairo coming in second.

“This isn’t entirely surprising, since there is a high demand for international education in Kenya,” the 2019 report noted.

The average fee for Nairobi’s schools dropped to Sh733,394 compared to Sh902,000 in 2018.

Here are some of the comments from netizens:

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

