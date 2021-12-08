Netizens React to Japan Ambassador’s Performance of Eric Wainaina’s Hit Song ‘Daima’ at State House

Yesterday, outgoing Japan’s ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie paid a courtesy call to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House where he performed Eric Wainaina’s hit song ‘Daima’.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua with President Uhuru Kenyatta thanking the outgoing envoy for helping deepen Kenya – Japan bilateral ties.

Netizens however have expressed mixed reactions following the performance with a section questioning why Eric Wainaina, the songwriter was not the one invited to perform.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi, Wainaina was not invited to perform at the event because he criticized Uhuru’s government.

Apparently, Wainaina wrote an op-Ed for the Star newspaper in 2013 saying he can’t vote for 2 men accused of crimes against humanity and thus he was blacklisted for the same.

The irony of the Chinese performing @EricWainaina’s Daima song at @StateHouseKenya is that Eric is banned from State events. Eric wrote an op-Ed for The Star newspaper in 2013 saying he can’t vote for 2 men accused of crimes against humanity. Uhuruto’s government blacklisted him. pic.twitter.com/nQ2QYhI5UD — The People's Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) December 8, 2021

Some have called for those involved in organizing the event to pay Wainaina his royalties since it was his song that was performed.

“Then why play his song? These guys should pay royalties and also State House should promote local talent. I remember this song when Kenya was burning,” Akinyi Muyundo said.

Another user, identified as Mark Matoro castigated Mwangi alluding that the move will market Wainaina’s songs globally.

“Your problem is lack of knowledge…… Eric has performed in Kenya during national events many times moreover by playing his song, the Chinese are marketing his songs……peleka utoto mbali.” He wrote.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

That Uhuruto duo are a hateful bunch that took a grudge so much to heart that the most patriotic Kenyan song was not sang during the 50 year anniversary of independence. — Donda-Dah (@thah_blaze) December 8, 2021

Let's not just critique everything that goes around, what was the basis of the chainees guy performing to Eric wainaina's song at state house. — ManBenar (@bernardmakokha1) December 8, 2021

Racism is Neanderthal Low. Did you not sell photos of PEV victims for gainful means even for minors. Elevate abit in patriotism, start with reciting the national anthem deep in between the lines for real meaning of being a Kenyan, what does it mean to you, if you try? — Jargot (@arapcodi) December 8, 2021

