Netizens React to Japan Ambassador’s Performance of Eric Wainaina’s Hit Song ‘Daima’ at State House

Japan Ambassador
Japan's ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie performing at State House (Courtesy)

Yesterday, outgoing Japan’s ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie paid a courtesy call to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House where he performed Eric Wainaina’s hit song ‘Daima’.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua with President Uhuru Kenyatta thanking the outgoing envoy for helping deepen Kenya – Japan bilateral ties.

Netizens however have expressed mixed reactions following the performance with a section questioning why Eric Wainaina, the songwriter was not the one invited to perform.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi, Wainaina was not invited to perform at the event because he criticized Uhuru’s government.

Apparently, Wainaina wrote an op-Ed for the Star newspaper in 2013 saying he can’t vote for 2 men accused of crimes against humanity and thus he was blacklisted for the same.

Some have called for those involved in organizing the event to pay Wainaina his royalties since it was his song that was performed.

“Then why play his song? These guys should pay royalties and also State House should promote local talent. I remember this song when Kenya was burning,” Akinyi Muyundo said.

Another user, identified as Mark Matoro castigated Mwangi alluding that the move will market Wainaina’s songs globally.

“Your problem is lack of knowledge…… Eric has performed in Kenya during national events many times moreover by playing his song, the Chinese are marketing his songs……peleka utoto mbali.” He wrote.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

