Furious Netizens Demand Khalwale Pulls Down Photo Of Deceased Allan Makaka In Wrecked Vehicle

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale irked Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) on Saturday after he shared a gory image of former rugby player Allan Makaka still trapped in his wrecked car.

Khalwale described the deceased as his nephew.

In his message of condolence, Khalwale said, “My nephew, Allan Makaka of Royal Media, crashed to death last night. At the mortuary condoling with his father Mzee Makaka, sister Maureen, friends & colleagues. His family, the Bamahalia of Mukhonje village Shinyalu & Judith Munzala, are all my thoughts & prayers. RIP dear son.”

By the time of publishing this piece, the bull fighter was yet to take down the gruesome image.

Makaka was involved in a road accident along Mombasa Road. He is said to have rammed into a trailer.

At the time of his death, he was the Business Manager in charge of HOT 96 FM, owned by Royal Media Services.

RMS Human Resources Director Rose Wanjohi, mourned him as a passionate and dedicated employee.

“We have been in touch with the family to condole with them. We request your prayers and support to the family during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

He played for Kenya rugby sevens international and Kenya Harlequin FC flier.

Here are thoughts from netizens:

I had to check it’s not a tabloid or imposter account. Why would he post that pic?? SubhanAllah. — Ahmad Salim (@ahmedsalims) May 23, 2020

I hope he'll hear you — The Alpha 🐺🇰🇪 (@VerahOkeyo) May 23, 2020

He is thrilling in such kind of situations 🤔 — Austine Dumas (@AustineDumas) May 23, 2020

so wrong!!! uncouth — IreneNM #TuJadili (@TuJadili) May 23, 2020

True so bad — Br_ayo (@Br_iansikweya) May 23, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu