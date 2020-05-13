in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Netizens Call For The Arrest Of Dennis Itumbi Over Forgery Claims

Dennis Itumbi
A section of social media users have called for the arrest of digital strategist Dennis Itumbi over allegations on forgery.

Trending under the hashtag #ArrestItumbiForForgeries, Twitter users have called on relevant authorities to take charge and put Itumbi behind bars.

The majority of social media users link Itumbi to the forgeries and spreading of fake news that he is reported to have shared through his platform.

Yesterday, ousted Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika were on the spot over an order shared on social media said to have been issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspending their removal from office.

Read: Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Claims that Murkomen and Team Forged Senate Orders

The order was widely shared on social media by State House operative Dennis Itumbi thus went viral with a section of the media picking it up.

However, it later emerged that the order had been forged following revelations by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

“It has come to our client’s attention after perusing the court record that these provisions are a forgery and fraudulent and differ from the prayers actually granted ex parte,” the protest letter reads.

Read Also: Tuju Finally Publishes Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership Despite DP Ruto Protests

Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported that the two documents were different hence raising questions on their legality.

This is not the first time Itumbi has been on the receiving end regarding claims of forgery. Last year, Itumbi and his co-accused Samuel Gateri were charged over a letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy president William Ruto.

According to the charge sheet presented in court, the two , on or before June 20,2019, published a letter dated May 30, 2019 with intent to cause anxiety to the general public.

Itumbi was also charged with making and publishing a false document without authority as well as reprogramming a mobile phone, Samsung note 9 pertaining the fake assassination of the DP.

Read Also: Dennis Itumbi Charged Afresh Over Fake DP Ruto Assassination Letter

This desk also reported that the fake letter on DP Ruto’s assassination was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata and was shared in a WhatsApp group.

He was arrested by Flying Squad officers and released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and asked by the court to refrain from posting in regards to his case on social media. The case is set for hearing at a later date.

Here are the reactions trending under the #ArrestItumbiForForgeries:

Read Also: “Moses Kuria Was A Wanted Man,” Itumbi Says As MP Still Missing Two Days Later

