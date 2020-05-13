Netizens Call For The Arrest Of Dennis Itumbi Over Forgery Claims

A section of social media users have called for the arrest of digital strategist Dennis Itumbi over allegations on forgery.

Trending under the hashtag #ArrestItumbiForForgeries, Twitter users have called on relevant authorities to take charge and put Itumbi behind bars.

The majority of social media users link Itumbi to the forgeries and spreading of fake news that he is reported to have shared through his platform.

Yesterday, ousted Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika were on the spot over an order shared on social media said to have been issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspending their removal from office.

Read: Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Claims that Murkomen and Team Forged Senate Orders

The order was widely shared on social media by State House operative Dennis Itumbi thus went viral with a section of the media picking it up.

However, it later emerged that the order had been forged following revelations by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

“It has come to our client’s attention after perusing the court record that these provisions are a forgery and fraudulent and differ from the prayers actually granted ex parte,” the protest letter reads.

PPDT APPEAL NO. 1 OF 2020. The order granted by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) yesterday May 11, 2020 and issued today May 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/DjBOWJfsz9 — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) May 12, 2020

High Court certified as Urgent, case filed by @kipmurkomen and @susankihika on their ILLEGAL removal. Case to be heard on Thursday pic.twitter.com/ENePFYgrwz — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 12, 2020

Read Also: Tuju Finally Publishes Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership Despite DP Ruto Protests

Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported that the two documents were different hence raising questions on their legality.

This is not the first time Itumbi has been on the receiving end regarding claims of forgery. Last year, Itumbi and his co-accused Samuel Gateri were charged over a letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy president William Ruto.

According to the charge sheet presented in court, the two , on or before June 20,2019, published a letter dated May 30, 2019 with intent to cause anxiety to the general public.

Itumbi was also charged with making and publishing a false document without authority as well as reprogramming a mobile phone, Samsung note 9 pertaining the fake assassination of the DP.

Read Also: Dennis Itumbi Charged Afresh Over Fake DP Ruto Assassination Letter

This desk also reported that the fake letter on DP Ruto’s assassination was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata and was shared in a WhatsApp group.

He was arrested by Flying Squad officers and released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and asked by the court to refrain from posting in regards to his case on social media. The case is set for hearing at a later date.

Here are the reactions trending under the #ArrestItumbiForForgeries:

That time Miguna Miguna deconstructed Dennis Itumbi. 😂 #ArrestItumbiForForgeries pic.twitter.com/k2V5iIBzP1 — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) May 13, 2020

Most of these forgeries point to one man, Denis Itumbi. He has been accused severally of forgeries of documents and even letters. His history points back in time. 2012. #ArrestItumbiForForgeries pic.twitter.com/QIrGprWbB2 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 13, 2020

Read Also: “Moses Kuria Was A Wanted Man,” Itumbi Says As MP Still Missing Two Days Later

So the desperation in the Tangatanga is real that they had to use the forgery talent of one forgery master.This was after they knew that they are losing it all since the coalition was formed under jurisdiction of both the party and the laws of the land#ArrestItumbiForForgeries pic.twitter.com/ffEEL4HhvR — Wise Man (@Bosongo_) May 13, 2020

#ArrestItumbiForForgeries Dennis Itumbi this people are using you-Boniface Mwangi pic.twitter.com/fK6QvdbgcG — stephen kiliru (@kiliru_stephen) May 13, 2020

He certainly didn't start forging documents the other day. #ArrestItumbiForForgeries pic.twitter.com/8PmOdjwSKo — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 13, 2020

#arrestitumbiforforgeries

What has he forged this time?

I like your new style of tweeting!….Good students!#ArrestItumbiForForgeries https://t.co/9gAzXzgKsl — sudi juma (@SudiJumaa) May 13, 2020

