in NEWS

Netizens Angered After Kenyans Are Blamed For COVID-19, Evicted From Houses In China

169 Views

(Image/Courtesy)

Netizens have been angered after reports emerged that Kenyans and other Africans in China have been evicted from houses and are being forced to live on the streets. Apparently, they are being accused of having Coronavirus (COVID-19) and spreading it.

According to online reports, Kenyans stuck in China have been subjected to hostility as the Chinese nationals stormed their houses and forced them out. Some have been denied food, with water being rationed.

This was following the report by the Chinese Health Authorities indicating 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the country’s mainland, with 61 cases said to have been imported.

“Yes, yesterday, Thursday, April 9,  they rescued me and aided me to get a hotel. For me, I feel that was a good act. But this makes us so sad since the situation gets worse each day for us here. We feel like we don’t belong anywhere if no one is fighting for us. There are two pregnant ladies who went to the hospital and were denied access,” a Kenyan in China explained the ordeal to a local blog.

Read: 30 Chinese Nationals Who Escaped From Quarantine Centre in Uganda Arrested

The reports have angered netizens who took to Twitter to unleash their frustrations. For instance, some questioned how the Chinese nationals would evict foreigners yet COVID-19 originated from their country.

Standing in solidarity with Kenyans and other foreigners on twitter, a trend dubbed #chineseMustExplain has been active for the better part of the morning, with netizens calling upon the Chinese to explain the origin of the virus.

Some have even gone as far as asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to evict all Chinese nationals in Kenya as a form of retaliation.

Read Also: China Confirms 239 Passengers Were Screened As Fear Of Coronavirus Spread Grips Kenyans

Apparently, the situation in China is worse as some landlords have printed notices directing all people of color living in such premises to vacate with immediate effect.

At the early stages of the pandemic, Kenyan students living in China had pleaded with the government to have them returned home.

The government ruled out the option of evacuating the Kenyan students in China with Foreign affairs PS Macharia Kamau alluding that the students are safer in China.

“Let’s not create an impression that most of the countries have evacuated their people. I understand there are young people who are in China and they are apprehensive of the situation but it is normal in a situation like this,” said the PS.

The students had accused the Kenyan embassy in China of neglecting them.

Read Also: Gov’t Rules Out Option Of Evacuating Kenyan Students Stuck In China Virus City

Here are some reactions by Kenyans on Twitter:

Read Also: Kenyans React To Viral Video Showing Chinese Nationals Being Harassed Over Coronavirus

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates Ksh100 Billion Towards Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic
dr makanga, harambee stars doctor

Long Serving Harambee Stars Doctor Wycliffe Makanga Backs Present Football Administration