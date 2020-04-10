Netizens Angered After Kenyans Are Blamed For COVID-19, Evicted From Houses In China

Netizens have been angered after reports emerged that Kenyans and other Africans in China have been evicted from houses and are being forced to live on the streets. Apparently, they are being accused of having Coronavirus (COVID-19) and spreading it.

According to online reports, Kenyans stuck in China have been subjected to hostility as the Chinese nationals stormed their houses and forced them out. Some have been denied food, with water being rationed.

This was following the report by the Chinese Health Authorities indicating 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the country’s mainland, with 61 cases said to have been imported.

“Yes, yesterday, Thursday, April 9, they rescued me and aided me to get a hotel. For me, I feel that was a good act. But this makes us so sad since the situation gets worse each day for us here. We feel like we don’t belong anywhere if no one is fighting for us. There are two pregnant ladies who went to the hospital and were denied access,” a Kenyan in China explained the ordeal to a local blog.

The reports have angered netizens who took to Twitter to unleash their frustrations. For instance, some questioned how the Chinese nationals would evict foreigners yet COVID-19 originated from their country.

Standing in solidarity with Kenyans and other foreigners on twitter, a trend dubbed #chineseMustExplain has been active for the better part of the morning, with netizens calling upon the Chinese to explain the origin of the virus.

Some have even gone as far as asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to evict all Chinese nationals in Kenya as a form of retaliation.

I thought Moses Kuria had again attacked Luos only to find that he's oozing wisdom. We are not a colony of China. Uhuru must kick out these small eyed fellows NOW. Recall Sarah Serem from China, airlift our people. We are tired of Xenophobia and RACISM. #ChinaMustExplain pic.twitter.com/8YnjSZLD5w — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) April 10, 2020

Apparently, the situation in China is worse as some landlords have printed notices directing all people of color living in such premises to vacate with immediate effect.

At the early stages of the pandemic, Kenyan students living in China had pleaded with the government to have them returned home.

The government ruled out the option of evacuating the Kenyan students in China with Foreign affairs PS Macharia Kamau alluding that the students are safer in China.

“Let’s not create an impression that most of the countries have evacuated their people. I understand there are young people who are in China and they are apprehensive of the situation but it is normal in a situation like this,” said the PS.

The students had accused the Kenyan embassy in China of neglecting them.

Here are some reactions by Kenyans on Twitter:

The govt should evacuate our brothers and sisters from China and other countries where Kenyans are facing such discrimination.Regardless of whether they are positive or negative of Covid-19 they are and will remain KENYANS #ChinaMustExplain #BringKenyansInChinaHome — Evanson Mutisya (@IvanMunyasiah) April 10, 2020

Kenya is the most welcoming country on earth!

We never discriminate against anyone even those who have a history of discriminating Africans on their countries. Chinese MUST be cautioned. #ChinaMustExplain pic.twitter.com/bwdnUsLRiQ — Dr Mercy Mwangangi (@DrMercyM) April 10, 2020

If nothing is done on this, Kenyans will defy the stay at home and start attacking Chinese in Nairobi. We will make them sleep on the streets of Nairobi. Africans are not Animals. #ChinaMustExplain pic.twitter.com/Bs9F375JYj — Amakanji (@amah_kanji) April 10, 2020

A Nigerian diplomat standing up for Nigerians being mistreated in China without any fear.

Our Sarah Serem is probably somewhere shopping for wigs and makeup. Bat soup has blinded her. #ChinaMustExplain #BringKenyansInChinaHome pic.twitter.com/mfdYVUsw8b — KOT 🇰🇪 (@KOT_Loyals) April 10, 2020

