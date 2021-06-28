Netflix Users on Android Get Feature to Stream Partially Downloaded Videos

Netflix users who use the app on android are getting a new feature that will allow them to start streaming videos that are partially downloaded. Downloading a full episode or movie can sometimes take quite long, especially when in a hurry.

The feature will be available from today for all users who have the Netflix version 7.64 and higher on their mobile phones and tablets. Previously, users could only start watching a show after it was fully downloaded. This could be quite exasperating for someone who is running out quickly.

Read: Netflix Mulls Putting a Stop to Unauthorized Password Sharing

Netflix also says it will start testing the feature for iOS users soon. The company also said the Downloads-for-you feature which automatically downloads recommended shows based on your watch history, would be tested on iOS as well. Meanwhile, they can continue using Smart downloads, which downloads the next episode of a series they are watching.

The new feature is available on the Download menu from android, or the continue watching section.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu