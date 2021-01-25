Netflix Upgrades Android Users to Studio-Quality Audio

Netflix has upgraded Android users to studio-quality audio on the app. Android app users will be able to stream audio in xHE-AAC (Extended HE-AAC with MPEG-D DRC consistently to be enjoyed in many places.

The format’s variable bitrate will improve audio quality when you are on a good connection, and fluctuate on a less stable link. It also has loudness management to prevent sudden volume changes for instance, when you move from a spirited action movie to a quiet movie.

Loudness management also compensates for noisy environments, offering clarity. This allows android app users to enjoy movies and Netflix shows on their phones, through the phone speakers with utmost clarity.

To use the xHE-AAC studio sound quality, your smartphone must have Android 9 OS upwards. The update is particularly useful for Netflix users who watch on the smartphone. This is applicable when on transit, or even when going to bed when you are away from your TV.

