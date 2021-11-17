Netflix Unveils New Website for Reporting Top Shows

Netflix has unveiled a new website where ìt will share metrics of its top ranking titles every week. The company had hinted that it would shift its ranking method a month ago.

Netflix said it was shifting from ranking its shows based on the current two-minute viewing time metric to the total number of hours viewed. The site is here https://top10.netflix.com/

The new hub will be updated every Tuesday with lists of its top films and series in the following categories: Films (English), Films (Non-English), TV (English), and TV (Non-English)

The lists will comprise the number of hours spent on each show.

All the lists will measure the past week’s success of the app’s content through Sunday before publishing on Tuesday.

Seasons of series will be counted as separate shows, but repeated watch hours will be factored in during the final metrics.

