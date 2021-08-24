Netflix to Release 42 New Movies Every Week Starting September

Early this year, Netflix promised viewers that it would be releasing a new movie every week. The company gave the first list of 70 movies.

The list was incomplete and now the video-streaming has released a list of movies slated for the rest of the year.

The list chronicles the 42 movie titles and their release dates.

September

Afterlife Of the Party (Sept. 2)

Worth (Sept. 3)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Sept. 9)

Kate (Sept. 10)

Nightbooks (Sept. 15)

Schumacher (Sept. 15)

Intrusion (Sept. 22)

The Starling (Sept. 24)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Sept. 24)

Sounds Like Love (Sept. 29)

No One Gets Out Alive (Sept. 29)

Read: Here is The List of Films to Expect On Netflix This Year

October

The Guilty (Oct. 1)

Diana: The Musical (Oct. 1)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Oct. 6)

Found (Oct. 20)

Night Teeth (Oct. 20)

Stuck Together (Oct. 20)

Army Of Thieves (Oct. 29)

Hypnotic (no release date yet)

Fever Dream (no release date yet)

November

The Harder They Fall (Nov. 3)

Love Hard (Nov. 5)

A Cop Movie (Nov. 5)

Passing (Nov. 10)

Red Notice (Nov. 12)

tick, tick…BOOM! (Nov. 19)

Bruised (Nov. 24)

Robin Robin (Nov. 24)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Nov. 29)

7 Prisoners (no release date yet)

A Boy Called Christmas (no release date yet)

A Castle For Christmas (no release date yet)

The Princess Switch 3 (no release date yet)

December

The Power Of The Dog (Dec. 1)

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Dec. 3)

The Unforgivable (Dec. 10)

The Hand of God (Dec. 15)

Don’t Look Up (Dec. 24)

The Lost Daughter (Dec. 31)

Back To The Outback (no release date yet)

Mixtape (no release date yet)

Single All The Way (no release date yet)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...