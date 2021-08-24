in TECH

Netflix to Release 42 New Movies Every Week Starting September

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Early this year, Netflix promised viewers that it would be releasing a new movie every week. The company gave the first list of 70 movies.

The list was incomplete and now the video-streaming has released a list of movies slated for the rest of the year.

The list chronicles the 42 movie titles and their release dates.

September

  • Afterlife Of the Party (Sept. 2)
  • Worth (Sept. 3)
  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Sept. 9)
  • Kate (Sept. 10)
  • Nightbooks (Sept. 15)
  • Schumacher (Sept. 15)
  • Intrusion (Sept. 22)
  • The Starling (Sept. 24)
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation (Sept. 24)
  • Sounds Like Love (Sept. 29)
  • No One Gets Out Alive (Sept. 29)

Read: Here is The List of Films to Expect On Netflix This Year

October

  • The Guilty (Oct. 1)
  • Diana: The Musical (Oct. 1)
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House (Oct. 6)
  • Found (Oct. 20)
  • Night Teeth (Oct. 20)
  • Stuck Together (Oct. 20)
  • Army Of Thieves (Oct. 29)
  • Hypnotic (no release date yet)
  • Fever Dream (no release date yet)

November

  • The Harder They Fall (Nov. 3)
  • Love Hard (Nov. 5)
  • A Cop Movie (Nov. 5)
  • Passing (Nov. 10)
  • Red Notice (Nov. 12)
  • tick, tick…BOOM! (Nov. 19)
  • Bruised (Nov. 24)
  • Robin Robin (Nov. 24)
  • 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Nov. 29)
  • 7 Prisoners (no release date yet)
  • A Boy Called Christmas (no release date yet)
  • A Castle For Christmas (no release date yet)
  • The Princess Switch 3 (no release date yet)

December

  • The Power Of The Dog (Dec. 1)
  • Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Dec. 3)
  • The Unforgivable (Dec. 10)
  • The Hand of God (Dec. 15)
  • Don’t Look Up (Dec. 24)
  • The Lost Daughter (Dec. 31)
  • Back To The Outback (no release date yet)
  • Mixtape (no release date yet)
  • Single All The Way (no release date yet)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Netflix

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Deep well

4-year-old Boy Dies After Mother Plunged him, Brother into 40-metre Well in Bomet
Bishop David Muriithi, Judy Mutave

“Poor” Bishop David Muriithi Admits to Siring Child out of Wedlock, To Afford Sh10,000 Monthly Upkeep