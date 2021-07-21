Netflix to Offer Video-gaming to Mobile Users First

Netflix has provided more insight into its gaming plans, saying that the focus will be on mobile games and will be included in users’ monthly subscriptions. The streaming company revealed this during its Q2 earnings call on Tuesday.

The company issued a statement, saying that nearly a decade into original content production, they wanted to learn how their customers value games.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.”

Netflix has in the past experimented with the idea of gaming, offering experiences through 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and an interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2020.

It is still not clear which games will be featured, or how they will be delivered to customers. However, the company has already recruited Former Oculus executive Mike Verdu to head the games venture.

