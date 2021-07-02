Netflix to Discontinue Support for Swahili Subtitles

Netflix will no longer support Swahili subtitles on its platform. The video streaming app sent out an email to users alerting them of the plans to discontinue the feature, two years after it was launched.

“As of July 30, 2021, we will no longer be supporting the Swahili language on your Netflix experience while we work to provide a better local experience to help you enjoy the movies and TV shows you love,” read part of the email.

Netflix’s swahili subtitles have been at the centre of many social media jokes due to their inaccuracies.

The mostly direct translation has resulted in wrong insinuations and taking things completely out of context. In a past tweet, one user pointed out that a phrase like “bye guys” was translated to “kwaheri wanaume”. You can just imagine how the entire viewing experience must have been.

The company now says it is working on a better local experience including bringing swahili entertainment in the future.

“Netflix will continue to be available in English and many other languages, this will include providing some of your favorite local and international entertainment in Swahili in the future,” the email further reads.

