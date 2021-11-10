Netflix Testing Kids Clips Feed on iOS

Netflix has started testing a TikTok style feed for kids on the app. The feed will feature short clips taken from the children’s library of content on the app.

The Kids clips will be displayed on a similar interface with Instagram’s Reels or TikTok, to make it easy for the kids to access and scroll through. The one difference with the competing apps is that the display will appear in the phone’s landscape format.

Kids’ clips is similar to ‘fast laughs’, a feature that was launched by Netflix earlier this year in a bid to promote its comedy content.

Read: Netflix Rolls Out Free Plan for Users in Kenya

According to Bloomberg, the Kids clips interface has a shortcut for users to add titles to their watch later list.

Unlike other similar social media apps, Netflix limits the number of clips that children can watch on Kids clips to 10 or 20. This will help manage the users screen time on the app, a factor that other apps been criticised for.

Netflix has in the past cited TikTok as a major competitor, and this will help keep their users on the app even when they are not watching long clips. The test is being done with iOS users before an official rollout.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...