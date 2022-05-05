Netflix to help Produce Three Local Movies, Invest Sh33 million to Support Kenya’s Movies Industry

Netflix has partnered with the Ministry of ICT to improve skill capacity and support the local movie industry. A memorandum of understanding signed between the two entities will see Netflix help in the production of three Kenyan movies.

The movies are different stages of production, with the licensed local titles still under review by Netflix. The company says the titles will be unveiled closer to the premiere date.

The company also set up a Sh33 million fund which will be used to train actors, as part of its investment in local content. Through the creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) for film and TV students, the company has allocated Sh33 million to provide financial support to African creatives to access quality tertiary education and develop a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

“Netflix is excited by the potential of Kenya’s next generation of creative storytellers. We believe there are great stories in Kenya and we want to do our part for Kenya’s creative community by supporting the development of the local film and TV industry and talent pipelines, both in front of and behind the camera, through partnership initiatives,’’ Netflix’s Director of Series in Africa, Dorothy Ghettuba said.

‘’We also hope that the stories will encompass themes which are unique to Kenya, which our global audiences will find appealing.”

Netflix recently rolled out the CESF fund in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan with the aim of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

The company recently revealed that it had lost about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. This was occasioned by the emergence of additional streaming companies such as Hulu, Disney, HBO among others. As a result, Netflix said it would focus its efforts on creating quality content.

“We welcome this partnership with Netflix because Kenya has many stories to tell the world and all the initiatives with the various partners will help us ensure we have the ability to create quality stories,” ICT ministry Cabinet Secretary Mr Joe Mucheru said.

