Netflix Sued by Subscribers in Russia over Suspension of Operations

Netflix subscribers in Russia have launched a class action suit against the company over violation of their rights. The streaming app suspended its services in the country following Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, locking out about one million Russian subscribers.

The subscribers who pay between Sh850 and Sh1,150 for their Netflix packages are seeking about Sh86 million in damages terming the decision to block access as a violation of their rights.

“Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky district court of Moscow,” the law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said, according to a report by News Agency, RIA.

“The reason for the lawsuit was a violation of Russian users’ rights due to Netflix’s unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia.”

Netflix announced in March that it has temporarily halted any prospective initiatives and acquisitions in Russia while it reviewed the consequences of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several Western companies including Apple, Samsung, Spotify, Microsoft, LG, Google and Amazon among others suspended operations in Russia in the wake of the invasion.

