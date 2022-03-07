Netflix, Several Western Companies Halt Operations in Russia

Entertainment service provider, Netflix is the latest company to suspend its operations in Russia as a result of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” Netflix spokesperson Emily Feingold said in a statement.

Last week, Netflix declined to conform to a new Russian law that large streaming platforms to host 20 Russian propaganda channels, including NTV and the state-run Channel One.

Netflix later declared that it would suspend all productions and acquisitions in Russia, despite the fact that it was working on four Russian originals at the time. According to Bloomberg, the company has roughly 1 million subscribers in the country.

Netflix is the latest company to suspend its operations in the country, after other major US companies started severing their ties with Russia last week. Microsoft, Google, Apple and Samsung have already halted sales in the country , while social media platforms such as Facebook have been blocked.

TikTok also announced that it is suspending video uploads from Russia.

“We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the social media company said on Twitter.

Credit Card Company, American Express also announced that it was suspending operations and Belarus.

“In light of Russia’s ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

Accounting firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) also announced on Sunday that they will no longer have a member firm in the country.

“As a result of the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine we have decided that, under the circumstances, PwC should not have a member firm in Russia and consequently PwC Russia will leave the Network,” PwC, which has operated in the country for 30 years, with over 3,700 employees said.

