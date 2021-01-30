Netflix Testing Timer Feature For Android

If you have been on Netflix lately, you might have noticed a timer on the top right hand side of the screen. The streaming company has rolled out a global test for the feature designed to automatically stop playing video once the specified time has elapsed.

The timer will come in handy for binge watchers who can sometimes watch a show late into the night. In most cases, they end up falling asleep, leaving the show playing. This means that to resume, they have to go back rewinding episodes.

The timer will now make it easier to schedule stop playback after 14, 30, 45 minutes, or after the end of that particular episode.

The test has been rolled out to Netflix users on Android, but if successful, you should expect to see it on TV and other devices.

The timer has also been set to appear on Adult profiles, although many users are of the opinion that it would work perfectly as a restriction tool for children’s profiles. Perhaps Netflix will consider this and add the timer on the profiles too.

