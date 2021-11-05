Netflix Rolls Out Gaming Option for Android Smartphone Users Worldwide

Netflix has launched its first games on android smartphones for users worldwide. The video-streaming app announced early this year that it would be venturing into the gaming subscription market. Five games will be available for starters, with plans to add more in the near future.

Netflix says the games will not have adverts and in-app purchases as is common with with mobile games currently in the market.

“While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we’re excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today – exclusive mobile games with no ads, no in-app payments, included with your Netflix membership,” the company said.

Read: Netflix Mulls Putting a Stop to Unauthorized Password Sharing

The company says that these first games contain simple graphics and casual gameplay, but that they intend to create games for every kind of player

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch, or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” wrote Mike Verdu, the company’s head of game development.

This initial rollout is exclusively for android smartphone users with plans to roll out to iOS soon. The five games available are: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Shooting Hoops. Users can update their Netflix app to access the games in their regular accounts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...