Netflix Rolls Out Free Plan for Users in Kenya

Netflix is rolling out a free plan for Android mobile users in Kenya. Popular Netflix movies and TV shows such as dramas “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton” and African series “Blood & Water,” will be featured in the plan.

The rollout of the free plan kicks off today and will only be available for people within the Kenyan territory. Users will not be expected to pay a subscription fee.

The free plan will feature ads-free content with personalized recommendations and parental controls.

Read: Netflix to Discontinue Support for Swahili Subtitles

Cathy Conk, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation said users who have never watched Netflix before will benefit from the plan.

“We hope it’s a great match and that many of the people who try our free plan love Netflix so much that over time they upgrade to a full, paid subscription.”

To sign-up for the service, subscribers will simply be required to enter their email address, confirm they are 18 years or over and create a password. They will then enjoy the personalized recommendations, parental controls, and create multiple profiles (including Kids). To enjoy our full catalogue on multiple devices, members will need to upgrade to one of our paid plans.

Read: Netflix Mulls Putting a Stop to Unauthorized Password Sharing

Some of the popular shows that will be on offer will include the highly-anticipated upcoming new season of Blood & Water which premieres globally on 24 September, the newly-released Nigeria series, King of Boys: Return of the King and the new season of the much-loved Money Heist, amongst others.

Recently, Netflix launched a mobile-only plan in Kenya at Kshs. 300 alongside the Basic plan (Kshs. 700), Value Plan (Kshs. 1 100 ), and Premium plan (Kshs. 1 450).

Under the free plan, users will not be able to download movies and shows.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...