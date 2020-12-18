Netflix Rolls Out Audio-only Mode for Android

Netflix is rolling out an audio-only mode for android users who do not wish to watch show or movie visuals. Subscribers will now see a “video off” button when streaming.

A blank screen will appear once you click the button, but you will still be able t listen to the show’s audio. The blank screen will have all the usual controls including forward and backward buttons, the scrub bar and speed adjustments.

The apps settings also have an audio-off option. Some users could choose to have the audio on only when using speakers or headphones.

The update is being rolled out gradually. Although not ideal for movies or series, viewers watching talk shows, documentaries, stand up comedies and podcast videos can use it to tune their listening in.

There are a number of streaming options online which makes sense for Netflix to try and customize its app to accommodate users with varying preferences.

