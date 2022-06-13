Netflix Announces Renewal of Popular Series, ‘Squid Game’

Netflix has announced the return of popular series ‘Squid Game’. The entertainment company posted a teaser on social media with an announcement saying that the South Korean show had officially been renewed for a second season.

The gripping series follows through the lives of individuals who are caught up in children’s games as they desperately attempt to free themselves from deep financial trouble.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took Squid Game 12 days to become the most popular series ever.” Director, Writer and Executive Producer of Squid Games Hwang Dong-Hyuk said in a post.

The series is reported to have taken the No.1 spot in 94 countries across the globe, and is the first ever Korean series to top the charts in the US.

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Hwang taunted in his post, referring to the mysterious man who recruits desperate players to the game show.

“And now, Gi-hun returns, the Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming.” Seong Gi-hun, the main character in “Squid Game,” is a divorced gambler who entered the competition to win big money.

Squid Game has attracted mixed reactions from viewers worldwide. While some sang praises and others downplayed it, others made games about it, memes and made it a subject for many discussions. The show has undoubtedly put Korean content on the map..

“When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world,” Netflix’s vice president of content for Asia Pacific, Minyoung Kim saidlast year.

