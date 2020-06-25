Netflix Set To Release “60 Original Things” In July

Netflix users can tighten their belts for a great ride as the company gears up to introduce 59 new things in July. These include new movies, new series, documentaries and even new anime shows.

Shows to look out for include Umbrella Academy, sequel to The Kissing booth, the final season of sports documentary series Last Chance U and a remake of The BabySitter’s Club.

The 59 number is not inclusive of additional licensed content that Netflix is set to stream from July, meaning that a lot of content will be dropping soon. Spaceballs, Sucker punch and the Karate Kid trilogy will also be landing from July 1st.

The company is set to have at least two new original titles every day in July and new licensed content at the top.

While other streamers seem to be slowing down due to the economic crisis brought about by the Corona virus pandemic, Netflix seem to be going on with business as usual.

This is despite the fact that even studios such as Warner Bros, Disney, Paramount and Sony are delaying and trying to schedule the next future years post pandemic. Well, as it unfolds, the company works quite differently from the rest hence the ability to have lots of new content shows at such a time.

Netflix drops the full series of a single show at once, so they are forced to shoot a whole season in advance. Being a global company, filming has resumed in most states or countries so they are at an advantage.

The company also has about 200 projects already being worked on for production in about 12 months. This provides them pretty good stock up of content for a long period even in cases of unforeseen pandemics!

Another factor is that Netflix is committed to original content, something that has spurred their growth in the business.

The company realized that content would keep their clients engaged, especially with a streaming service. It therefore ramped up its production tenfold to counter the reality that companies wanted direct-to-consumer streaming instead of licensing Netflix to do so.

It has so far released so much original content and by 2017, revealed that more than 50 percent of its content budget would go to developing its own series and films.

The budget is quite hefty, and at about $18 billion in 2020, Netflix has been able to produce content from around the world, which it can stream to its global audience. Such shows include Spain’s wildly popular show, Money Heist.

Our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot,” Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, told analysts during the company’s recent quarterly earnings call, “and are in post-production stages in locations all over the world.

And we’re actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. We don’t anticipate moving the schedule around much, and certainly not in 2020.”

The company has leveraged its own production to control its own dealings in the market without having to work with timelines from other theatrical studios.

Hence, Netflix has over 60 original things landing in July, and the market couldn’t be better placed. Unlike other businesses, this is turning to be one great year for Netflix.

