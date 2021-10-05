Netflix Starts Rolling out ‘Play Something’ Feature for Android Users

Netflix is rolling out its ‘Play something ‘ feature for Android users worldwide. The feature which was launched in April this year, was first rolled out to TV users as a test. It now official for Android users, although it is still not supported for iOS users.

The feature allows the video-streaming app to select something for users to watch based on interests and the Netflix’s algorithm.The selection could include completely new shows that you are yet to watch, or shows that you have watched until halfway.

The Play Something button for Android users is located on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.

The company is also rolling out its Fast Laughs feature which was first rolled out to iOS users. It allows users to watch funny clips of series and movies with the option of scrolling through like TikTok app. The feature will be rolled out to a few markets first starting in US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Philippines, and the UK

Netflix is also rolling out the Downloads feature for iOS users next month. The feature which allows Netflix to automatically download shows for users based on the viewing history.

