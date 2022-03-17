Netflix Testing Additional Payment for Extra Users to Crack Down on Password-sharing

Netflix is testing a new feature that could finally end password-sharing among members from different households. The streaming company said it will start prompting users to pay extra fees to add members from a different household.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.” Netflix Director of Product innovation Chengyi Long said.

The company is launching the test that will prompt subscribers to add an extra viewer to their package for a discounted price of about Sh340 in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica. Along with this, the company will allow users to transfer their profiles to a new account, meaning those who have been leeching on other users’ accounts can migrate their history, lists and recommendations to a new paid account.

Last year, Netflix experimented with an account verification tool in attempts to clamp down on password sharing, but it was not rolled out. If this particular test is successful, the subscriber base for Netflix is likely to go up as more people will probably prefer to get their own accounts.

