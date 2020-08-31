Netflix Has Made These Shows Free For Non-subscribers

Netflix is offering a total of 10 original movies and TV shows for free across the nearly 200 countries where it operates. The shows include;

Stranger Things

Murder Mystery

Elite

Bird Box

When they see us

The Two Popes

Our Planet

Grace and Frankie

Boss Baby: Back in Business

Love is Blind

The shows are available for everyone including non-paying subscribers.

The Movies are available in full length, while for the TV shows, only the first episodes will be available, after which Netflix will prompt the audience to become subscribers. The shows will come with a 30-second ad which can also be skipped.

Netflix revealed that this was a marketing strategy for them

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.” A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Tech Crunch

Netflix says that you will not be required to create an account to watch the shows or movies. The free viewing is available through web browsers and on Android Apps, but not iOS.

This is the first time Netflix is offering users many movies and TV shows for free across the globe. The company has not given a time estimate for how long the offer will run.

Previously, Netflix has offered ‘To all the boys I’ve loved before’ for free to its US audience and ‘Bard of Blood’, which was produced in India, to the Indian audience. It also made the talk show “Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj’ free on YouTube after an initial plan to air the first two episodes only.

The company has been exploring ways of netting in a wider audience base and has run a number of experiments to that effect in India. It has explored ways of making the service available by charging a few cents for the first month and coming up with more affordable and flexible plans.

The streaming giant reported that it had over 151 million subscribers at the end of the second quarter this year.

You can watch the shows on netflix.com/watch-free

