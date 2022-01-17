Netflix Increases Subscription Fees for US Customers

Video-streaming app Netflix has increased its subscription fees for its plans across the United States and Canada. Through a statement issued on Friday, the company said the prices are in line with its plans to amp programming for the growing streaming market.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget,” the spokesperson added.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

The new price for the standard plan, which allows a maximum of two users to stream simultaneously will now cost $15.49, up from $13.99. The premium plan, which allows for four simultaneous streams, has gone up by $2 from $17.99 to $19.99, while the basic plan has been increased from $8.99 to $9.99

For new clients, the higher prices went into effect right away. Existing members will be notified of the increased costs when they get their monthly invoices in the coming weeks.

In 2021, Netflix shared plans to spend $17 billion on programming. It has however not shared its expected spending for 2022.

According to a September 2021 report, the United States and Canada are Netflix’s largest regions with 74 million streaming customers.

Online entertainment companies aiming to draw consumers are putting pressure on the world’s largest streaming service as they scamper to provide the best shows. Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), AT&T Inc’s (T.N) WarnerMedia, Amazon.com Inc, and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are just a few of the companies investing heavily in new programs.

Netflix announced a price increase in October 2020 affecting all users globally. It is still not clear if the price increase for US clients will trickle down to all other markets.

