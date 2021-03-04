Netflix Debuts “Fast Laughs”- Short Clips to Keep Users Engaged on The Platform

Netflix is launching a new mobile feature called “Fast Laughs” that will give users access to short funny videos. The short clips are taken from the “Big Mouth” and stand up specials from comedians such as Ali Wong and Jerry Seinfield.

Fast Laughs is quite similar to Instagram’s Reels and TikTok as users do not have to watch full movies or series episodes to enjoy. If a user enjoys the short clips content, they can add the title to their profile to watch later.

“We’re always looking for new ways to entertain and make discovery easier for members,” Patrick Flemming, director of product innovation at Netflix, said. He added that Fast Laughs is a “new full-screen feed of funny clips from a wide variety of Netflix titles, ranging from films and series to our deep bench of stand-up specials.”

Netflix past earnings have referenced TikTok as a major competitor. Although their content is quite different, Netflix notes that people spend more time scrolling through videos on TikTok. The company is therefore giving its users the same feel by giving them snippets of what they have missed. Their objective differs from TikTok in that as opposed to entertaining users, Netflix is using “Fast laughs” to keep more people engaged on its platform.

The company has said it will start testing the feature on Android devices soon. Here is a preview of how it will work

