Netflix Crashes after Release of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Final Episodes

Stranger Things on Netflix
(Photo courtesy)

Popular Netflix Show, Stranger things, has been trending on social media since the release of its latest season. On July 1, the video-streaming company released the last two episodes of Stranger things 4 to an expectant audience, causing the app to crash.

According to Downdetector, a website that records down times experienced on apps and websites, Netflix users started experiencing issues with the platform at around 3 a.m. ET.

Online publication, Variety, reported that at least 13,000 people issued complaints at the top of the hour.

A section of users took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

“I think Netflix is down everyone and their moms probably crashed it trying to watch stranger things vol 2”, @megancnguyen/Twitter.

“stay up all night to watch stranger things finale and Netflix crashed. ”

Stranger things was first released on the app in 2016. The popular Sci-fi drama follows the lives of teenage students trying to uncover a supernatural mystery. The show was renewed for Season 4 and Season 5 in February 2022. Netflix will air Season 5 in 2024.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

