Netflix Crashes after Release of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Final Episodes

Popular Netflix Show, Stranger things, has been trending on social media since the release of its latest season. On July 1, the video-streaming company released the last two episodes of Stranger things 4 to an expectant audience, causing the app to crash.

According to Downdetector, a website that records down times experienced on apps and websites, Netflix users started experiencing issues with the platform at around 3 a.m. ET.

Online publication, Variety, reported that at least 13,000 people issued complaints at the top of the hour.

A section of users took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

“I think Netflix is down everyone and their moms probably crashed it trying to watch stranger things vol 2”, @megancnguyen/Twitter.

“stay up all night to watch stranger things finale and Netflix crashed. ”

Stranger things was first released on the app in 2016. The popular Sci-fi drama follows the lives of teenage students trying to uncover a supernatural mystery. The show was renewed for Season 4 and Season 5 in February 2022. Netflix will air Season 5 in 2024.

