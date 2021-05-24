Netflix Could Soon Add Video Games to its Services

Netflix is reportedly planning to expand its service offering to include video games. A report by The Information says that the company is looking to recruit an executive to head the division. The report claims that the video-streaming app has already approached a number of “veteran game industry executives” regarding the new position.

Netflix is allegedly looking to launch a “bundle” video game service that will allow users access to a number of video games at a monthly rate.

“Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering… So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix has in the past experimented with the idea of gaming, offering experiences through 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and an interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2020.

Some of Netflix’s most popular series including The Witcher, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood andCastlevania are based on video games.

