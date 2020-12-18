Netflix Appoints Zimbwabean Tycoon, Strive Masiyiwa to its Board of Directors

Netflix has appointed Strive Masiyiwa, founder of Econet, to its Board of Directors. Strive is the Chairman and Founder of Econet, a mobile telecommunications and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.

We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board,” said Netflix co-founder, Chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings.

“His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.”

Strive Masiyiwa serves in several international Boards including Unilever, Asia Society and National Geographic Society. He also serves in the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, Council on Foreign Relations, Stanford University and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa.

He is a former board member of the Rockefeller foundation and a longstanding board member of the United States Holocaust Museum Committee on Conscience.

He is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and African Union Special Envoy to the continent’s COVID response.

Econet operates in 29 countries in Africa and Europe. Econet Group has a number of subsidiaries with the most popular being Econet Mobile Networks and Liquid Telecom Group.

Econet operated in Kenya under the Yu Network before it was wrapped up. Liquid Telecom is operational as one of theKenya’s leading telecommunications infrastructure companies in the country.

