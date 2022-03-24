Netflix Invites Kenyan Students to Apply for Creative Scholarship Equity Fund

Entertainment streaming service Netflix is inviting applications for the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) for film and TV students in the East African region. The US$1 million scholarship fund for sub-Saharan students forms part of the global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021.

The streaming company has allocated Sh33,000,000 towards the CESF in East Africa to provide financial support to African creatives to access quality tertiary education and develop a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

The scholarship fund will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials and living expenses at select partner institutions in Kenya where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV & film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

The Netflix CESF is targeted for rollout across the region in the academic year commencing in 2022 in the East African region. Netflix will partner with HEVA Fund as implementing partner/fund administrator.

The Netflix CESF is designed to provide financial assistance through full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in Kenya to support the formal qualification and training of aspiring creatives from East African countries. The following East African countries will be eligible: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The fund will be available to students who have obtained admission to study in various film & TV-focused disciplines, for the 2022 academic year, at the following partner institutions: Africa Digital Media Institute, Kenya Film School, KCA University, Kenyatta University and United States International University Africa (USIU)

Applications are now open and can be accessed on the Application portal. The application deadline is 22 April 2022 at 23h59 EAT

The Netflix CESF has already launched in Southern Africa for film & TV studies in partner-institutions in South Africa. The initiative will also benefit students from other parts of Africa.

