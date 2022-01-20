Netflix Announces Scholarship Fund for Film, TV Students in Sub-Saharan Africa

Video-streaming app Netflix has announced a $1 million Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) for film and TV students in Sub-Saharan Africa. The newly established scholarship fund is part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives over the next 5 years with the goal of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

The scholarship fund will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials, and living expenses at institutions where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV & film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

The Netflix CESF is scheduled to roll out across the region in the academic year commencing in 2022, starting with an open call for applications in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Fund administration partners for East Africa and the West and Central Africa regions will be announced in due course.

The following countries are eligible for the first call: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Netflix says it will announce calls for CESF applications for students in East Africa as well as West and Central Africa in due course.

