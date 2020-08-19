Netflix Adds a Shuffle Play Button On The Home Screen

Netflix is adding a shuffle play button to its home screen for a new watching experience. The company has confirmed that it is putting the button beneath your user profile icon and when clicked, the app will randomly select and play content it thinks you like.

The selection could be something you are watching or one with a similar genre or theme with what you are watching or have already watched.

The new “shuffle play” button is already available on the Netflix app for most TV device users. The new addition has attracted mixed reactions from users with some people finding it very useful, others think it is fun while others are just confused.

Netflix said that the reason for the button is to help users find content that is tailored to their taste quickly and easily without having to actually select what to watch.

Netflix has tried to address the issue severally in the past by introducing features such as screensavers on its TV app, pre-roll videos and promotional content streaming on the home screen.

Netflix is trying to make the entire watching experience a bit like watching your TV, whereby you just turn it on and there is something to watch.

The company has been working on and testing a series of features to make the shuffle concept work.

The company confirmed that the “shuffle play” button has been rolled out to a few users, primarily those using TV devices and is keen on gathering enough feedback before launching it offcially.

