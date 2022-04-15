Nemanja Matic To Leave Man United

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 33-year-old has made 183 appearances for the Reds since signing from Chelsea in 2017 and is now set to depart.

Matic announced his decision on Friday evening via his official Instagram account, where he wrote:

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

“I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible.”

“Thank you for all of your efforts over the last five seasons Nemanja and here’s to a strong finish to your time at United, over the coming weeks,” United said.

Like this: Like Loading...